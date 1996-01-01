Press Release

Prime members can enjoy free two-hour delivery for orders over $35
from Whole Foods Market
Ultra-fast delivery from Whole Foods Market available across greater
Los Angeles and Orange County
AUSTIN, Texas & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr. 10, 2018--
(NASDAQ:AMZN)—Amazon and Whole Foods Market today launched free two-hour
delivery of natural and organic products from Whole Foods Market through
Prime Now in Los Angeles. Prime members across greater Los Angeles and
Orange County – along the coast from Santa Monica to San Clemente,
Pasadena to the North and Yorba Linda to the East – can shop through
Prime Now for bestselling items including fresh produce, high-quality
meat and seafood, everyday staples and other locally sourced items from
Whole Foods Market. The service first launched in February 2018 and is
now available in seven cities with plans for continued expansion across
the U.S. throughout the rest of the year. Customers can start shopping
from Whole Foods Market selection at www.primenow.com
or by using the Prime Now app available on Android and iOS devices.
“We’ve been delighted with the customer response to free two-hour
delivery through Prime Now, and we’re excited to bring the service to
our Los Angeles area customers,” said Christina Minardi, Whole Foods
Market Executive Vice President of Operations. “Today’s announcement is
another way that we are continuing to expand access to our high-quality
products and locally-sourced favorites.”
Prime customers can shop thousands of items across fresh and organic
produce, bakery, dairy, meat and seafood, floral and everyday staples
from Whole Foods Market available for free two-hour delivery. A wide
selection of alcohol – including beer, wine and spirits – is also
available for delivery to customers. Prime members receive two-hour
delivery for free and ultra-fast delivery within one hour for $7.99 on
orders of $35 or more.
Delivery from Whole Foods Market through Prime Now is available daily
from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Customers can visit www.primenow.com
or download the Prime Now app and enter their zip code to see if they
are in the delivery area.
About Amazon
Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than
competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational
excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping,
personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle
Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa
are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more
information, visit www.amazon.com/about
and follow @AmazonNews.
About Whole Foods Market
For 39 years, Whole Foods Market has been the world’s leading natural
and organic foods retailer. As the first national certified organic
grocer, Whole Foods Market has over 470 stores in the United States,
Canada and United Kingdom. Whole Foods Market has been ranked one of the
“100 Best Companies to Work For” in America by FORTUNE magazine for 20
consecutive years. To learn more about Whole Foods Market, please visit media.wfm.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180409006529/en/
Source: Amazon.com, Inc.
Amazon.com, Inc.
Media Hotline
Amazon-pr@amazon.com
www.amazon.com/pr