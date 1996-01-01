Press Release

Prime members can enjoy free two-hour delivery for orders over $35 from Whole Foods Market

Ultra-fast delivery from Whole Foods Market available across greater Los Angeles and Orange County

AUSTIN, Texas & SEATTLE --(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr. 10, 2018-- (NASDAQ:AMZN)—Amazon and Whole Foods Market today launched free two-hour delivery of natural and organic products from Whole Foods Market through Prime Now in Los Angeles . Prime members across greater Los Angeles and Orange County – along the coast from Santa Monica to San Clemente , Pasadena to the North and Yorba Linda to the East – can shop through Prime Now for bestselling items including fresh produce, high-quality meat and seafood, everyday staples and other locally sourced items from Whole Foods Market . The service first launched in February 2018 and is now available in seven cities with plans for continued expansion across the U.S. throughout the rest of the year. Customers can start shopping from Whole Foods Market selection at www.primenow.com or by using the Prime Now app available on Android and iOS devices.

“We’ve been delighted with the customer response to free two-hour delivery through Prime Now, and we’re excited to bring the service to our Los Angeles area customers,” said Christina Minardi , Whole Foods Market Executive Vice President of Operations. “Today’s announcement is another way that we are continuing to expand access to our high-quality products and locally-sourced favorites.”

Prime customers can shop thousands of items across fresh and organic produce, bakery, dairy, meat and seafood, floral and everyday staples from Whole Foods Market available for free two-hour delivery. A wide selection of alcohol – including beer, wine and spirits – is also available for delivery to customers. Prime members receive two-hour delivery for free and ultra-fast delivery within one hour for $7.99 on orders of $35 or more.

Delivery from Whole Foods Market through Prime Now is available daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Customers can visit www.primenow.com or download the Prime Now app and enter their zip code to see if they are in the delivery area.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon , AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing , Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon . For more information, visit www.amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

About Whole Foods Market

For 39 years, Whole Foods Market has been the world’s leading natural and organic foods retailer. As the first national certified organic grocer, Whole Foods Market has over 470 stores in the United States , Canada and United Kingdom . Whole Foods Market has been ranked one of the “100 Best Companies to Work For” in America by FORTUNE magazine for 20 consecutive years. To learn more about Whole Foods Market , please visit media.wfm.com.

