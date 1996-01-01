Press Release

New multi-room music feature lets you group multiple Amazon Echo
devices for synchronized music streaming in every room
New Alexa developer tools extend multi-room audio to other connected
speakers and audio systems
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug. 29, 2017--
(NASDAQ: AMZN)—Amazon today announced an all-new Alexa feature that lets
you control and synchronize music across multiple Amazon Echo devices in
your home. Starting today, you can target music to a specific Echo
device or a group of devices—just ask. Soon, this ability will be
extended to control multi-room music on other connected speakers using
simply your voice.
“In just the last few months, we’ve added dozens of new features to
Alexa that enhance your entertainment experience—control of Amazon Fire
TV and your home entertainment systems via Echo; music lyrics, Amazon
Video, and movie trailers on Echo Show; and activity-based music
searches—and we’re just getting started,” said Toni Reid, Vice
President, Amazon Alexa. “Today, we’re making Alexa even smarter with an
all-new feature that lets you play music synchronized on multiple Echo
devices to provide room-filling music throughout your home.”
Multi-Room Music on Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Show
You can now synchronize your music playback across Echo devices to play
songs from Amazon Music, TuneIn, iHeartRadio, and Pandora, with support
for Spotify and SiriusXM coming soon. Simply use the Alexa App to create
groups with two or more Echo devices by naming the group, such as
“downstairs.” Once you’ve created the group, simply say “Alexa, play
John Mayer downstairs.”
Customers in the US, UK, and Germany can start using multi-room music
today on their Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Show devices.
New Tools Let Device Makers Create Additional Voice-Controlled Music
Experiences with Alexa
Amazon also announced two new sets of tools for developers to bring
multi-room music control to their speakers.
Alexa Voice Service (AVS) Multi-Room Music SDK
Amazon is introducing new tools that enable AVS device makers to
integrate with Amazon Alexa Multi-Room Music. Doing so will allow
customers to play their music across supported Echo and AVS devices—for
example, a customer with three Echo devices and two standalone AVS
speakers can play synchronized music across all five devices. These
tools will be available early next year.
Connected Speaker APIs
These new tools enable device makers with connected audio systems to
control music playback using Alexa. A customer can then use any
Alexa-enabled device – for example an Echo Dot – to play music
throughout their home on their connected audio systems. Amazon is
excited to be working with leading brands on this offering, including
Sonos, Bose, Sound United, and Samsung.
“Alexa set the standard for voice in smart homes, so working with Amazon
to bring voice control to Sonos for the first time was an obvious
choice,” said Antoine Leblond, VP of Software, Sonos. “This has been a
close collaboration from the beginning as we’ve worked together to
combine the magic of Alexa with the seamless multi-room audio
capabilities that Sonos pioneered. We’re proud of the work we’ve done
together as Amazon’s first multi-room partner – all you’ll need is an
Alexa-enabled device and playing music out loud on Sonos will be as easy
as saying ‘Alexa, play music in the living room.’”
“Sound United is constantly striving to provide consumers with the best
possible user experience. With AI voice services simplifying how we
control our home environments and products, we’re excited Denon,
Marantz, and HEOS customers will be some of the first to experience
Alexa multi-room audio compatibility and the power of voice control,”
said Kevin Duffy, CEO and president, Sound United. “Soon, users will be
able to play their favorite song, alter the volume, or change an input
in any room where our connected products are placed, simply by asking
Alexa to do so.”
“We’re thrilled to integrate Alexa multi-room audio with Samsung
speakers,” said Jun Young Kim, Vice President of AV Business Team,
Samsung. “With Alexa multi-room audio and Samsung, customers will simply
be able to ask Alexa to play their favorite music in any room of the
house – using only their voice. Listening to great music on Samsung
speakers has never been easier.”
The Connected Speaker APIs are available in developer preview starting
today.
Device makers can learn more about the new AVS developer tools here.
