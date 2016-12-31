Press Release

Whole Foods Market ranked #28 and Amazon ranked #2 on Fortune’s 2017
SEATTLE & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun. 16, 2017--
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM) today
announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement
under which Amazon will acquire Whole Foods Market for $42 per share in
an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $13.7 billion, including
Whole Foods Market’s net debt.
“Millions of people love Whole Foods Market because they offer the best
natural and organic foods, and they make it fun to eat healthy,” said
Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO. “Whole Foods Market has been
satisfying, delighting and nourishing customers for nearly four decades
– they’re doing an amazing job and we want that to continue.”
“This partnership presents an opportunity to maximize value for Whole
Foods Market’s shareholders, while at the same time extending our
mission and bringing the highest quality, experience, convenience and
innovation to our customers,” said John Mackey, Whole Foods Market
co-founder and CEO.
Whole Foods Market will continue to operate stores under the Whole Foods
Market brand and source from trusted vendors and partners around the
world. John Mackey will remain as CEO of Whole Foods Market and Whole
Foods Market’s headquarters will stay in Austin, Texas.
Completion of the transaction is subject to approval by Whole Foods
Market's shareholders, regulatory approvals and other customary closing
conditions. The parties expect to close the transaction during the
second half of 2017.
About Amazon
Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than
competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational
excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping,
personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle
Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa
are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more
information, visit www.amazon.com/about
and follow @AmazonNews.
About Whole Foods Market
Founded in 1978 in Austin, Texas, Whole Foods Market is the leading
natural and organic foods supermarket, the first national “Certified
Organic” grocer, and uniquely positioned as America’s Healthiest Grocery
Store™. In fiscal year 2016, the Company had sales of approximately $16
billion and has more than 460 stores in the United States, Canada, and
the United Kingdom. Whole Foods Market employs approximately 87,000 team
members and has been ranked for 20 consecutive years as one of the “100
Best Companies to Work For” in America by Fortune magazine. For more
information, please visit www.WholeFoodsMarket.com
or @WholeFoods on Twitter.
